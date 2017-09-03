  ||    3 September 2017 @ 03:29

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka
ALTHOUGH most Zambians have embraced family planning to ensure healthy and manageable families, it is not yet time to celebrate.
Most women, especially in rural areas, lack a voice to confront their husbands and convince them to allow them to take up family planning methods.

This is a reality in the life of Justina Bwalya, 40 of Kansobe area in Chief Chitimukulu’s area in Kasama.
