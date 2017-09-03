MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THOUGH the number of street kids, orphans and vulnerable children roaming the streets of Lusaka has increased rapidly, efforts being made to address such challenges by orphanages like Fountain of Hope cannot escape the eye.

Since April 1996 when it was founded, Fountain of Hope has greatly contributed to transforming the lives of some street kids, orphans and vulnerable children.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

