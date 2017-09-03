  ||    3 September 2017 @ 00:29

YOUTHFUL LIVING with PASTOR MOYO M
THE TOPIC of faith has been featured for the past seven weeks. In one of the columns, it was said that we all have faith but the difference lies in the object and its quality.

In this column and the next one, I wish to discuss faith as a commitment. To believe in something is to be committed to it.
