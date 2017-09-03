MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A WIFE of a police officer has narrated before the Kitwe local court how she opts to spend nights in a cabin for fear of her husband who forces her to sleep with him against the order of nature.

This was heard in a case in which Bwizu Siamachila sued Grace Siamachila for divorce on grounds that she was disrespectful.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

