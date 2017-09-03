MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A THIRTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD woman of Mazabuka charged before the Matero local court that her husband infected her with syphilis and later deserted the matrimonial home to and live with another woman.

Testifying before magistrate Miyanda Banda was Jenipher Phiri who said her husband, Lackson Phiri, 50 used to lie to her that he was going to camp for work out of town.

