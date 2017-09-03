  ||    3 September 2017 @ 00:29

SPIDER’S WEB with CHEELA CHILALA
Last Sunday I got up early to watch the megafight between Floyd “Money” Mayweather, the undefeated American boxer whose boxing record then stood at 49-0, and Conor McGregor, the UFC champion nicknamed “The Notorious”.

It was the biggest boxing event of 2017, attracting millions of viewers from around the world. The build-up to the fight was as captivating as the fight itself, with each fighter predicting a win.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.