Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has expressed confident that the mental health bill will be presented in the next sitting of parliament. Dr Chilufya says the drafting of the bill for presentation has reached a very advanced stage and its completion is being done expeditiously. The minister has assured government’s commitment to ensuring that the bill is soon passed into law.

