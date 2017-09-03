MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has advised members across the country to remain calm and disciplined in view of what transpired on Friday when the PF petitioned their Secretary General against Finance Minister Felix Mutati. Nakacinda says those who have sponsored the group from Eastern Province who petitioned Davies Mwila to force Mutati to resign were oblivious to the current political dynamics in the country. “I want to assure the members across the country in view of the propaganda and some petty politics today they need not panic. Let them remain calm. What ever issues have been raised as MMD we are a disciplined party and we believe in resolving issues using superior logic. We will not engage in the internal politics of the PF and whatever may have motivated them to behave the way they have behaved today.”

