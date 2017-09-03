  ||    3 September 2017 @ 12:26

POLICE on Friday raided a house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area and stopped an alleged sex party involving 70 teenagers aged between 13 and 18.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that bottles of beer and used condoms were found on the scene. The incident happened between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours.  
Mrs Katongo said police knew about the party after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

