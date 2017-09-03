The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka says it will continue to enforce law and order in all the communities to ensure public peace. Lusaka Commissioner of Police Nelson Phiri says police in the area will not rest until law and order is attained in the capital. Speaking to ZANIS in a telephone interview, today, Mr. Phiri said the police will make sure that there is sanity in the capital especially among the youths in view of the mushrooming street parties in the city.

