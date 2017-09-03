President Edgar Lungu has saluted Zambia’s Chipolopolo for beating Algeria 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday. President Lungu also congratulated FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and coach Wedson Nyirenda for their efforts in guiding the team to victory. “As patron of Football Association of Zambia, I wish to congratulate the Zambia National team for a splendid performance which results to the 3-1 victory against Algeria National Team in the yesterday’s match played in Lusaka.

