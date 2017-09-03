[By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 30th August 2017] “ConCourt Dismisses Miyanda’s Petition”, so bleated one of the Government Gazettes, otherwise known as Sunday Mail, on page 1 of its edition dated 27th August 2017. It is a miracle for opposition persons to get prominent coverage by the public media unless there is a negative twist to the subject. Yes, there was a judgement delivered as reported, but there is a lie and some spinning accompanying the report. Thus it is imperative to contextualise my comment on the report in order for the public to understand why I have reacted in the manner I have done. The big lie is the following sentence in paragraph three of the story and its timing “In a judgement delivered on Friday…” No, Friday? If there was a judgement last Friday on 25th August 2017 then this was the second Judgement of the same Petition!

