  3 September 2017

President Edgar Lungu says he is excited to officiate at the 2017 Trade Fair in Swaziland, at the invitation of King Mswati III. In a message posted on his Facebook page, President Lungu said his trip to the Kingdom was a sign that the relationship between Zambia and Swaziland was growing stronger.

