YOUNG & AMBITIOUS with SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Kazungula

AT 18 and in grade nine, Isaac Zulu of Riverside Secondary School dreams of becoming an Information Communication Technology (ICT) specialist once he completes secondary education.

He says he wants to help in the development of ICT in Zambia.

Isaac says he wants to study ICT at any international university so that he can be of great service to his country.

