It was a good day at the office for Zambia’s Chipolopolo as they defeated Algeria 3-1 on Saturday. Congratulations FAZ and the boys for a fine performance. The victory should have passed without any distraction. That awkward moment reappeared when the cameras zoomed in on Zambian defender Stophilla Sunzu. Inscriptions on Sunzu’s jersey were dropping, literally. No one should seek to dilute that victory with anything else, but we have to face it. Mafro is a failed project.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

