  ||    3 September 2017 @ 10:29

It was a good day at the office for Zambia’s Chipolopolo as they defeated Algeria 3-1 on Saturday. Congratulations FAZ and the boys for a fine performance. The victory should have passed without any distraction. That awkward moment reappeared when the cameras zoomed in on Zambian defender Stophilla Sunzu. Inscriptions on Sunzu’s jersey were dropping, literally. No one should seek to dilute that victory with anything else, but we have to face it. Mafro is a failed project.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.