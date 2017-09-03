JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says trade fairs are important in finding linkages on the international market.

President Lungu was speaking when he officiated at the Swaziland 49th International Trade Fair in that country yesterday.

This is according to Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation news monitored in Lusaka yesterday.

President Lungu, who is on a three-day official visit to the kingdom, said he treasured the bilateral relations between Zambia and Swaziland.

