Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has described as excellent, the performances of under-20 stars, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala in his side’s 3-1 bashing of Algeria in a Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Austria-based midfielder Mwepu came off the bench 11 minutes after the restart to put the game beyond the reach of the Desert Foxes with a fine individual effort in the 89th minute, while club-mate Daka completed 90 minutes, putting in an all-action display and making a telling contribution in the build up to Brian Mwila’s second goal. Spartak Moscow winger Sakala’s debut may have ended prematurely – with the youngster exiting the pitch in tears after receiving his marching orders in the 55th minute for a second bookable offence – but he did show flashes of his quality and recorded an assist to his name as his shot was spilled into the path of Mwila to tap in his second of the match.
Wada hails under-20 stars
