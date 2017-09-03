  ||    3 September 2017 @ 13:35

The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says arrested Congolese singer Mumba Yachi is a fully paid up member and as such, the association will render free legal services to him. In a statement today, ZAM president Njoya Tembo said he had been to the Lusaka remand prison to visit the talented vocalist, and that he was in high spirit.

