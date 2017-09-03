  ||    3 September 2017 @ 18:32

Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says the Association will support Mumba Yachi with legal support throughout his Immigration case. ZAM President, Njoya Tembo says his Association’s lawyers will help Yachi with legal support he is a paid member of the Music Association. He said Mumba distinctively represented Zambia excellently in all his tours and assignments around the world and helped to put the country on the world map.

