President Edgar Lungu says Trade and Investment Relations between Zambia and Swaziland are cardinal to fostering economic growth for the mutual benefit of our citizens and the SADC region. The President said this when he read a speech during Swaziland 49thInternational Trade Fair organised under the theme: “Unlocking Trade Opportunities for Economic Growth”. “My coming here for the third time signifies that our friendship is growing from strength to strength. This is good not only for Zambia and Swaziland, but the Southern Africa Development community (SADC) region and the entire African continent, “ said President Lungu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

