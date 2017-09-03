  ||    3 September 2017 @ 19:27

A 90th minute goal from Zambia National team midfielder Enock Mwepu helped Zambia to a 3-1 win over Algeria at the National Heroes Stadium to beat the Desert Foxes for the first time at home since 1977.  

