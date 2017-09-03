  ||    3 September 2017 @ 01:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has banned two Chibuluma players from all activities for allegedly attacking a referee during a National Rugby League match.
The players are Kelvin Zulu and Steward Sakala.

Zulu and Sakala vented their anger on referee Dennis Sinyangwe, whom they clobbered after Chibuluma lost 28-23 in a Week 14 encounter at Chibuluma Rugby Club in Kalulushi.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.