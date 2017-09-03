MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has banned two Chibuluma players from all activities for allegedly attacking a referee during a National Rugby League match.

The players are Kelvin Zulu and Steward Sakala.

Zulu and Sakala vented their anger on referee Dennis Sinyangwe, whom they clobbered after Chibuluma lost 28-23 in a Week 14 encounter at Chibuluma Rugby Club in Kalulushi.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

