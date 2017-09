PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMNET says the newly-commissioned water supply improvement project in Misisi township in Lusaka Province will provide clean drinking water to over 30,000 residents.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Lloyd Kaziya said Government, in collaboration with other stakeholders spent K2 million on the project.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print