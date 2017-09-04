Four tucks laden with 651Mukula tree logs have been intercepted inKasempa District of North-western Province. The trucks were as they were coming from Mufumbweenroute to Lusaka and were being driven by Zambian drivers without any required documentations. North-western Province Commissioner of Police AuxensioDakawho confirmed the incident says all the drivers have arrested and among them was Chinese national said to be the buyer of the logs.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

