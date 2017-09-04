  ||    4 September 2017 @ 02:29

MEMORY MANINGA, Lusaka
IN A bid to educate the grassroots on the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), Government, in collaboration with the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR), has embarked on a rural-urban awareness campaign programme.

The sensitisation programme is aimed at simplifying contents of the 7NDP to citizens. It is also focusing on enhancing citizen participation in Government’s developmental agenda.
