MEMORY MANINGA, Lusaka

IN A bid to educate the grassroots on the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), Government, in collaboration with the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR), has embarked on a rural-urban awareness campaign programme.

The sensitisation programme is aimed at simplifying contents of the 7NDP to citizens. It is also focusing on enhancing citizen participation in Government’s developmental agenda.

