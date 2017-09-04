Finance Minister Felix Mutati has announced that the 2018 National Budget will be presented to Parliament on Friday 29 September, 2017. Mr. Mutati has also said the government is in the process of finalizing consultations and blending of some budget proposals from institutions and individuals with the government’s vision for development. The Minister has also stated that one final consultative meeting will be held with Copperbelt based economic sector players to reach common grounds on administrative priority action which is needed to promote Zambian entrepreneurs in the predominantly mining province.

