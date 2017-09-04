  ||    4 September 2017 @ 00:29

Dear editor,
THE revelations by management of Chibuluma Mine that the company may shut down by 2022 made sad reading. This is in the sense that jobs will be lost at one of the first Zambian mines to be privatised by the Chiluba regime in 1997.

According to management, the minerals will be mined out by 2022.
