LAST Friday’s sex binge where police arrested over 70 teenagers in Lusaka’s Woodlands is a sad chapter in the history of the country.

It is a sad and worrying incident which leaves a lot of questions about the quality of parenting and levels of moral depravity.

If this incident is an indicator of societal depravity, we need to really worry and look for a solution.

