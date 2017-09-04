As MMD Die Hard Youths today leapt to the defence of Minister of Finance Felix Mutati, EEP Party President Chilufya Tayali has waded into the dispute over the minister’s status within the PF government releasing the following statement: ‘If Felix Mutati wants to retain some dignity in himself, politically, this is time to jump out of the PF boat, otherwise he might be spate out like a rot groundnut. President Lungu is not so reluctant to fire people, even if he does not desire them in his cabinet. That character is both good and bad to the nation and the people appointed.

