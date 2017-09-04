The Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia has doubted the sincerity of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to engage in dialogue with president Edgar Lungu following his recent remarks in South Africa. Mr. Zimba says it is difficult for Mr. Hichilema to engage in the dialogue with that spirit. He has however urged Mr. Hichilema to swallow his pride and concentrate on how best he can contribute to Zambia’s development as an opposition leader rather than talking ill about this country to the outside world.

