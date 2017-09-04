  ||    4 September 2017 @ 18:27

We may question why Chishimba Kambwili is saying what he saying today, but we cannot dismiss what he is saying. He is talking a lot of sense.
Kambwili is raising very important issues about Edgar Lungu and his government that deserve honest responses.  

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO «
Home » News » Headlines »
Tumfweko A Zambian News and Entertainment website.