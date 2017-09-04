In this audio, Former information minister Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu must explain why he spent three days in Swaziland with a huge delegation that included businessmen and contractors. And Kambwili has accused President Lungu of building his shopping malls in Chawama, Lilayi and Petauke from unexplained resources.

