  4 September 2017 @ 18:09

In this audio, Former information minister Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu must explain why he spent three days in Swaziland with a huge delegation that included businessmen and contractors. And Kambwili has accused President Lungu of building his shopping malls in Chawama, Lilayi and Petauke from unexplained resources.

