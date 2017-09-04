  ||    4 September 2017 @ 17:26

Chilanga UPND member of parliament Keith Mukata and his co accused Charmaine Musonda have pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.
Mr Mukata and Ms. Musonda are accused of murdering a security guard, Namakambwa Kwenda, on May 6, 2017.  
When the matter came up today, the duo denied the charge before High Court judge Susan Wanjelani.

