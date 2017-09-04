Chilanga UPND member of parliament Keith Mukata and his co accused Charmaine Musonda have pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Mr Mukata and Ms. Musonda are accused of murdering a security guard, Namakambwa Kwenda, on May 6, 2017.

When the matter came up today, the duo denied the charge before High Court judge Susan Wanjelani.

