Last week the Kenyan Supreme Court nullified the 2017 presidential polls held on August 8th, following a petition by the opposition regarding the conduct of the polls. The new elections are to be held within 60 days of the ruling. While the opposition has welcomed the ruling, they have raised question marks regarding the fact that no personnel changes at the country’s election oversight body have been required ahead of the re-run. Odinga, the leader of Kenya’s opposition coalition NASA, has called for the resignation of the body’s senior officials, as well as their investigation concerning their role in the flawed process.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

