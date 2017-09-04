ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it will demolish makeshift stalls that have been reconstructed outside National Heroes Stadium to safeguard the area from undesirable structures.

Lusaka town clerk Alex Mwansa said in an interview recently that the local authority is saddened by the behaviour of some traders to conduct their businesses on land reserved for road expansion.

