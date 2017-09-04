Nine children have been burnt to death while five others have sustained serious burns in different fire accidents in Nchelenge, Samfya, and Kawambwa districts of Luapula Province. Three Juveniles of the same family were burnt to death while another survived with multiple burns after a makeshift house they were sleeping in caught fire on Saturday at about 23:00 hours at Kabukwa Farm in Nchelenge District. The makeshift house belonging to Getrude Kunda aged 34 of Kasheta Village, Chief Kambwali caught fire in unclear circumstances leading to the death of the three juveniles aged six, five and seven years respectively.

