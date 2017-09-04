Michael Chilufya Express Train

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has admitted that the Njanji Commuter train operated by Zambia Railways is not profitable. In an interview, Mr Mushimba said the railway firm has failed to maintain a consistent travel schedule for the Njanji Commuter train because it is not profitable. He said the train service which operates between Ngwerere and Lilayi has suffered from low passenger volumes.

