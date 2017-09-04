The bad blood between the ruling Patriotic Front and their alliance partners the MMD faction led by Felix Mutati is not anything that should take anyone by surprise. After all the vibe from within PF circles about being invaded by the MMD has been an on-going story. Expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili had become a symbol of the crusade to weed out MMD members from the PF that had been awarded top posts in the government. Kambwili had raised dust about seeing Dora Siliya, Bowman Lusambo, Vincent Mwale, Mutati and Vitoria Kalima among others sit at the high table whilst founder members watch from the sidelines. It seems even with Kambwili out of the equation the resentment of some MMD senior members in PF circles still has disciples.

