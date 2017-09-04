MMD Die Hard Youths Coordinator Gerald Chiluba has advised the PF to stop arm twisting the Republican President Edgar Lungu with their demands to have Finance Minister Felix Mutati dropped. Mr Chiluba who was speaking when featured on MUVI TV’s breakfast show said the President has been on record telling the nation that PF is working with MMD hence the demands by the PF would only make the President contradict himself. He said PF Secretary General Davies Mwila should not have used such strong language but instead should havel engaged his counter part from MMD.

