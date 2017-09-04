  ||    4 September 2017 @ 00:29

Dear editor,
THE news that Government is in the process of developing a national productivity policy that will promote positive work culture is a welcome move. The poor attitude towards work leaves much to be desired.

Workers are only interested in rushing to the bank to get salaries but when it comes to work, they are not bothered.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.