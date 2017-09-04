Six people have died on the spot while one died in the hospital after an accident in Kasama District of Northern Province. This was after a driver of the Mitsubishi Canter Registration number ABZ 1277 identified as Andrew Bwalya failed to negotiate the curve along Nseluka Road near the rail crossing. And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News in a statement that the traffic accident occurred on 3rd September, 2017 around 15:00hrs along Kayambi – Nseluka road.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

