By JAMES KUNDA –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said Zambia is committed to boosting trade with Swaziland on the premise of unlocking available business growth opportunities between the two countries.

Mr Lungu said trade and investment relations between Zambia and Swaziland were cardinal to fostering economic growth for the mutual benefit of Zambians and Swazis and their compatriots in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The Head of State said this on Saturday in Mbabane, Swaziland, when he officially opened the 49th Swaziland International Trade Fair held under the theme ‘Unlocking trade opportunities for economic growth’.

President Lungu is in that country on a State visit at the invitation of its leader King Mswati III.

“The theme ‘Unlocking trade opportunities for economic growth’ is befitting and timely because our countries cannot attain economic development without promoting trade, as it stirs economic growth through increased commercial opportunities and investments, thereby reducing poverty among our people,” President Lungu said.

