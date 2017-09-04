  ||    4 September 2017 @ 00:09

Nigerian Actor Ukwa says the world is now for the younger generation and that older leaders must pave way for them. And Ukwa, whose real names are Nkem Owoh, says the bad impression that the West has about African culture will only be corrected if African actors use art to portray the positive side of the continent’s traditions.

