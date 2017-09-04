By KENNEDY MUPESENI –

THE Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) is appealing to well-wishers to come to the aid of a 13-year-old boy tormented by a life-threatening condition.

Prince Mwamba of Kasama’s Brown Village is suffering from expanding intestines.

The problem started when Brown was eight months and since then, the stomach has kept on expanding, causing panic among family members, as no medical attention has so far been sought by the seemingly unconcerned family.

The father is believed to have abandoned the family, leaving the mother agonising with her son’s ailment.

It was only on August 4 this year that the mother took the boy to Kasama General Hospital, where the anguished victim, who has never walked, was referred to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) in Lusaka.

