TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has finished feasibility studies on two routes of the Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) to modernise its operations.

In this vein, Government is in discussion with two Chinese railway companies that were engaged to conduct feasibility studies for ZRL.

Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba said the two companies have completed feasibility studies on the Livingstone to Kafue route, and another from Kafue to Chililabombwe to boost the railway’s capacity to meet the demand of its customers.

