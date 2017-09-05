United Progressive People (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba has insisted that Zambia is not a monarchy and anyone who thinks “chalo cha kwa wishi” is mistaken. Featuring on UNZA Radio’s Lusaka Star programme this yesterday, Chishimba said the State’s decision to arrested him and later drop defamation of the President charges was because there was no offence he committed.

