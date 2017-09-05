  ||    5 September 2017 @ 02:29

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
ASSOCIATION of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Zambia manager Mukaba Mukaba says businesses should strengthen ethical behaviour to build trust in a competitive environment.

The ACCA has released a global survey titled ‘Ethics and Trust in a Digital Age’ that has raised questions about how prepared businesses are to face new ethical challenges such as ransomware attacks; crypto-currency transactions; intellectual property disputes and customer privacy, among other things.
