KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ASSOCIATION of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Zambia manager Mukaba Mukaba says businesses should strengthen ethical behaviour to build trust in a competitive environment.

The ACCA has released a global survey titled ‘Ethics and Trust in a Digital Age’ that has raised questions about how prepared businesses are to face new ethical challenges such as ransomware attacks; crypto-currency transactions; intellectual property disputes and customer privacy, among other things.

