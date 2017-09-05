Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has advised against abandoning the proposed national dialogue as suggested by some stakeholders. Dr. Ng’oma has however called on the Zambia Catholic Bishops to visit the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and remind him what is expected of him if the planned national dialogue meeting is to be successful. Dr. Ng’oma says stakeholders calling for the abandonment of the dialogue meeting have a point because of the way the UPND Leader recently came out while in South Africa where he shot the nation in the foot through his comments.

