UPND Central Province Youth Chairperson Milner Mwanakampwe and two soldiers have been charged with conspiracy to allegedly murder former President Rupiah Banda and Kaizer Zulu, the political advisor to President Edgar Lungu.

Mwanakampwe 35 of Kabwe’s Highridge area, Steven Chiiba Chooka, 42 and Steven Phiri both soldiers are facing two counts of alleged conspiracy.

Mwanakampwe was picked up by the police on August 12 at the Seventh Day Adventist-SDA Church in Kabwe and subsequently brought to Lusaka.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

