This evening the Chipolopolo boys take to the field to battle it out against Group B competitors Algeria in an away fixture that follows their 3 – 1 home victory against the north African team. While Algeria currently sits at the bottom of Gorup B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, having scored only one point over a total of three games, the Zambian national team is yet to beat Algeria in an away game.

